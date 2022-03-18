(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will see a brief return to cooler weather after 70's on Thursday!
Rain will develop from west to east Friday morning and become heavier as the day progresses. By afternoon and evening, a few thunderstorms are possible with the best chances to the south and east.
A couple of these storms may be on the strong to severe side down around Effingham.
Rainfall amounts will generally be in the one-half to one inch range with higher totals with the thunderstorms.
Highs today will be in the 50's to near 60°.
It'll be colder Saturday with highs in the 40's. A few snowflakes are possible across the north early.
By Sunday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
