(WAND WEATHER)- It's officially spring and it's going to feel like it again today.
Highs will reach the low-to-mid-70's with breezy conditions across Central Illinois under a sun and cloud mix.
Rain moves in later tonight and it'll be heavy at times.
It'll become more showery, breezy, and cooler Tuesday, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible late Tuesday night.
The wet weather sticks around through Thursday and as colder air arrives, some snowflakes may mix in with the rain.
Rainfall amounts during this period will be around an inch or more.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
