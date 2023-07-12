(WAND WEATHER)- Showers and Thunderstorms just missed most of Central Illinois as they shifted north on Wednesday.
A few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday evening and even overnight, however, most still are expected to stay dry.
Due to humidity being higher at night, some of these may actually bring localized rain.
Another hot and mostly sunny day is expected for Thursday.
While everyone can expect some sunshine, WAND Meteorologist cannot completely rule out a quick pop-up shower. With that being said, it’ll be extremely isolated, so don’t get your hopes up for rain on Thursday.
Unfortunately, rain chances remain possible, but scarce throughout the forecast. The heat and humidity will be the prevalent variable in the forecast until early next week.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
