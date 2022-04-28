(WAND WEATHER)- Unsettled weather takes over Central Illinois into the weekend.
A few showers are possible today and tonight.
Rain will be heavier Friday with a few thunderstorms. Along with breezy conditions, highs today and tomorrow will be in the 60s.
Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday and Saturday night. We could see damaging winds, large hail, and even a few tornadoes.
Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend with a sun and cloud mix. It'll be rather windy with highs well into the 60s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
