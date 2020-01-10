(WAND) - Scattered showers will spread across central Illinois on Friday with heavier rain picking up into the evening.
Meteorologist Bob Trihy said heavier rains will build into the region in the evening hours. There could be flooding in some areas, especially in low lying spots into.
We can expect to see some thunderstorms as well.
Rainfall totals could be from 2.5 inches to 5 inches overnight into Saturday.
As colder air wraps in around low pressure we could see some snow and sleet. A coating to 1 inch of sleet and snow is possible in some areas while the northern viewing area could see 1 to 3 inches.