DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many were shocked to see Twanka Davis, a woman who admitted to causing the death of her 2-year-old daughter, is once again pregnant.
Davis pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of Tanaja Barnes. She received a 20-year sentence as part of a plea deal. She will have three years of supervised release following that prison time and must serve 100 percent of her sentence.
She appeared in court Friday visibly pregnant, meaning she will give birth while serving her sentence.
Her daughter, 2-year-old Tanaja Barnes, died from cold exposure, neglect, and malnourishment after being found unresponsive in a filthy home.
Davis' boyfriend, who is not the biological father of Tanaja, is also charged in the toddler's death.
WAND News spoke with Jassen Strokosch with the Departement of Children and Family Services Friday following Davis' court appearance.
While Strokosch said he could not say with certainty what will happen to Davis' newborn when she gives birth, he could speak generically about what could happen in a case like this.
Strokosch said after an inmate gives birth, a paternity test would be done to determine the child's father. It is unclear at this time who is the father to Davis' baby.
He said a custody hearing would be held to determine where the child should go. If a family member wants to claim the child, they and their home would have to be screened by DCFS before gaining custody.
If no family member comes forward or is deemed a good fit, the child could go into the foster system.
DCFS can also look into pursuing the mother's rights be terminated in extreme cases such as this one. That is normally a long process, but can be expedited, Strokosch said.
It is not clear in this case whether a plan is in place once Davis gives birth, but WAND News is working to learn more, including which facility she will be housed in during her sentence.
Some prisons allow for new mothers to keep their children while they serve their sentence, but those convicted for crimes against children or sex crimes are not eligible.
Davis' boyfriend Anthony Myers is also charged in Tanaja Barnes death and is due to appear in court again on Wednesday.