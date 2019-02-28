DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Child abuse is defined as mistreatment of a child under the age of 18.
Abuse can be physical, sexual or mental. There's a fine line between abuse and discipline. DCFS said a child can be abused and neglected by a parent or their romantic partner. Mistreatment can put a child at risk for a number of injuries.
Cindy Bardeleben, who works with Baby Talk in Decatur, said discipline is more of a form to teach rather than punishment. Baby Talk works with parents raising newborn children. There are times when they're involved in reaching out to DCFS when a child is not treated with the best care.
"We never want our children to be hurt," Bardeleben said. "We always want our children to have their physical needs met."
According to the Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act, abuse can be identified as blatant disregard, great bodily harm and near fatality of a child. Bardeleben said whenever a child is hurt or not taken care of to meet their needs, then it is child abuse.
Sworn statements from the Decatur Police Department show 2-year-old Ta'Naja Barnes lost weight, had a body temperature that was so low it couldn't be recognized on a device and was found filthy.
Bardeleben said signs of neglect and abuse include bruises and sudden weight loss or gain.
If one suspects a child has been abused or neglected, they should call the 24-hour child abuse hotline. It is 800-252-2873.