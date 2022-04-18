DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) Mortgage interest rates have hit an average of 5%, the highest the country has faced in years.
"We have heard the entire time that interest rates are gonna go up, and they really didn't, until now," said Blake Reynolds with Main Place Real Estate.
Economists said there are a couple of reasons why.
"If you're a lender, you require a higher interest rate if inflation is high, because you're getting less money in real terms in exchange for lending," said Dr. Albert Saiz, associate professor of urban economics and real estate at MIT.
He said the second reason is the federal reserve and how they are launching an initiative to lower inflation. Today, some home buyers are delaying the process, hoping the number will go down. Local realtors said you should just buy now.
"It could delay someone, but life still happens. You know, people still get married, people still get pregnant, people still want bigger houses or smaller houses," Reynolds said.
Even with some delaying, there are way more buyers than sellers in the current market.
"We have a shortage of homes ... we just have to be on top of our game, make sure people are pre-approved, so they can buy something and be ready to go," said Karylle Wike with CrossCountry Mortgage.
