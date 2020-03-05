DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Three Democratic Presidential contenders are still in the race to become the primary. While Illinois' primary election is less than two weeks away; there's a chance early voter's chosen candidate already dropped out the race.
In Illinois, early voters can't take back their ballot. However, the Macon Count Clerk said it wasn't a wasted vote.
"You do get a vote for the delegates," Josh Tanner said.
Tanner mentioned a number of people didn't early vote because people want to see who is left after Tuesday.
Come March 17, if nothing changes, the Democratic options are: Senator Bernie Sanders, Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Tulsi Gabbard. The Republican options are Preisdent Donald Trump and Former Governor of Massachusetts, Bill Weld.
Be ready to hear the word 'delegates' more often. Sanders and Biden are neck and neck in getting earning the most delegates. Each party has to earn a certain amount of delegates in order to become primary candidates. Democrats need 1,991 and Republicans need 1,276.
"In our states, delegates are awarded and so their [candidates] delegates could still go to the nominating convention," Tanner said. "Once they get to the convention, those delegates will decide how they're going to vote."
NBC has a 2020 delegate counter. At last check, Biden is leading the race. Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Warren recently dropped out the race and their delegates total at 66. All of them endorsed Biden.
Despite not being able to take back a ballot. Tanner said that should not discourage one from voting again in the General Election.
The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16 in Milwaukee.