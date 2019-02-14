SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - President Trump is still set on a border wall. He plans to declare a national emergency as Congress moves to pass a government spending deal that would provide further funding for border security.
Statement on Government Funding Bill: pic.twitter.com/DrNv9D4rEi— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 14, 2019
That means the President is calling the nation's security among the Southern borders a crisis. Congressman Brad Halbrook said the border's security is at stake.
"I'm for protecting the safety and security of US citizens, whatever it takes," Halbrook said. "He's our President, he was elected to be our President."
What does it mean to declare a national emergency?
Declaring a national emergency means he can try and go past congress to get money to build that wall. Politicians such as Congressman John Cornyn, from Texas, thought "it was a dangerous step."
Dr. Kent Redfield, a professor of Political Studies at the University of Illinois in Springfield, said he [the President] can make an executive order to get those resources.
Should the President declare an emergency?
In Redfield's perspective, if President Trump doesn't do anything after signing a spending bill; it would be considered a 'win' for Democrats and the House.
"He [President Trump] could go back to next congress and argue for more money from Homeland Security's budget," Dr. Redfield said.
However, declaring a national emergency doesn't mean the President will get the money.
"You would have multiple lawsuits being filed in federal courts that he was exceeding his authority in declaring an emergency," Dr. Redfield added.
The professor said this is a matter of figuring out if the President has constitutional grounds to declare an emergency.