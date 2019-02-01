JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Many schools around central Illinois are back in session Friday after the cold weather forced them to close.
Many area schools were closed Wednesday and Thursday because of below zero temperatures and negative degree wind chills. Jacksonville Public Schools District 117 wasn't an exception, they along with others felt it was best to keep kids safe during the frigid temperatures.
"Personally I understand how large of a decision this is and it has severe consequences either way," explains Steve Ptacke, Superintendent JPD 117.
For much of January, schools throughout central Illinois were forced to close because of snow and cold temperatures. Ptacek says this January wasn't the worst one he's seen, but it was a hard one to get through.
"The first thing I think all superintendents do is spend a lot of time looking at the next week. We always want to be on top of all the weather predictions," explains Ptacek.
Ptacek says he goes through a process of analyzing the next week and then he writes an update for the Jacksonville community. Ptacek is constantly updating students and families through Facebook and school recourse sites.
"I feel that is a service we offer to our parents to plan in case we have a two-hour late start, we close school or an early dismissal," explains Ptacek.
According to the Superintendent, he monitors the National Weather Service's website and other weather apps. Ptacek says, for an example the 16-inch snow storm that hit the area mid-January. Ptacek was able to monitor it and inform parents as the weather patterns changed.
"The trend analysis is something we want to look at everyday. We want to analyze what's going to be upcoming and how do the trends look. From that we are making an educated guess," explains Ptacek.
There are three factors that come into play when Ptacek is considering school cancellation or early/later arrive or dismissal. Ptacek says, he thinks about student safety, the districts education mission and the parents.
"Obviously student safely is our first concern, but we have to measure that with our mission to prepare kids to be successful once they leave us. We have student safety versus our mission versus a responsibility to not disrupt our parent's lives," explains Ptacek.
Ptacek puts it on himself to drive snow-covered roads and understand the weather conditions. Throughout January he would drive all routes to see if road conditions were good for buses, student drivers and parents.
"I personally have that responsibility to be driving these roads and make that call," explains Ptacek.
When it comes to temperatures the Superintendent says there is a base. He says District 117 uses a threshold of negative 20 wind chill. Ptacek says that threshold comes from a chart with the National Weather Service. In feels like temperatures central Illinois felt on Wednesday and Thursday, the National Weather Service says frost bite is common is someone is out in the conditions for too long.
"That negative 20 is our threshold. I believe that you have to have a threshold because your community wants consistency," explains Ptacek.
With the help of the school board Ptacek is able to make decisions that are in best interest for the school, students and parents.
By law school districts are required to have a minimal of five emergency days in the calendar. Ptacek says, schools can put more, but most choose to stay with the five. Ptacek explains those five days are the first five days they make up. Beyond the five days, the state has a system put into place where districts can apply for an "act-of-God-day". Ptacek says, if the state approves that it will go to the regional office and wait their approval. If a green light is given, then districts don't have to make those days up.
"About four years ago we had a similar situation. All the schools in this area went above the five and I think we (District 117) was at 7. We ended up not making up those days," explains Ptacek.