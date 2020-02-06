DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's been a year and two months since Tony "Chubby" Brown was sworn in as Macon County's sheriff.
Jim Root has been waiting more than 400 days for a full hand recount. The Macon County Clerk's Office said its ready to scan through tens of thousands of ballots.
"We're waiting for both sides to agree on the process, the details and have the judge sign off on that," said Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner.
Tanner is waiting on approval from Judge Anna M. Benjamin from Champaign County. If Benjamin were to give Tanner the green light, the clerk said a person from both parties would be present while an election judge hand counts.
"A pair of judges can read about 240 ballot an hour," Tanner said.
It's a process Tanner described as slow that should be clear for both parties. A sheriff serves a four-year term in office.
When the judge declares a winner at the end of the recount, Brown could retain his title as Sheriff. If Root wins, he could finish the remaining three years.