SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There's a process to having a public official removed from office. Now that the House has moved forward in impeaching President Donald Trump, the Senate's role plays next.
First off, impeachment means "to charge a public official before a court with misconduct in office." This means the House says the President is abusing the power of his office and his case should be presented by a jury. That jury would be the senate, that is predominately controlled by the GOP.
"It is a process that may be relatively short," said Dr. Kent Redfield, a retired political science professor from the University of Illinois in Springfield. Dr. Redfield said the senate will hold a trial to decide if the President should be convicted of his accusations. The trial would be led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.
"Each member of the senate has one vote." said Dr. Redfield. "It requires a two thirds majority to remove a President from office."
That means 67 senators would have to vote for a conviction. The Republican party holds 53 out of the 100 seats. Democrats have 45 seats. The process of removing the President from office would end if the vote falls short.
"Having seen two impeachments of U.S. Presidents in my lifetime and an Illinois Governor makes me pretty unique in terms of an Illinois citizen," Dr. Redfield said.
That won't negate the fact, President Trump went down in history as the third President to be impeached.