ILLINOIS (WAND) - School will look very different when the new academic year kicks off this fall.
Whether students are learning at home, or in the classroom, will depend on the location and district.
The Illinois Board of Education is expected to release health and safety guidelines by the end of June for districts preparing for fall during the pandemic. It will include wearing masks and cleaning regimens for school facilities.
Illinois State Schools Superintendent Carmen Ayala said there will not be a one-size-fits-all-approach.
“Because community A in southern Illinois is not the same as community B in suburban Illinois or in urban Illinois,” Ayala told WUIS-FM.“ As much as we have tried to provide some common things, it still will remain the district’s ability, given their community context, to make the best reopening plan to meet the needs of the community and children that they serve.”
Districts will have the option to continue remote learning, in-person classes, or a mix of both.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Thursday changing the school code to give districts more remote learning options.
