SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After three years, the COVID-19 related public health emergency has come to an end. This allowed for the federal government to provide testing, treatments and vaccines at no cost across the nation.
In March 2020, Governor J.B. Pritzker pushed to expand Medicaid across the state. Now, thousands in the state could lose eligibility to obtain Medicaid health insurance coverage.
"I think the biggest change with the ending of the public health emergency is what's happened with Medicaid. During the pandemic, rules were changed that allowed people to stay on their insurance potentially, stay on Medicaid," said Dr. Robert Healy,
"That's the concern because it really made the requirements a lot less. It's going to be difficult to navigate that and see where they go. With which services and how much funding is available for them and their families," said Gail O'Neill,
The ending of the public health emergency will affect the cost of COVID-19 testing and treatments, but not vaccines. Local health departments tell WAND News, they are no longer offering testing.
"For other things like if you're sick, and you go into your provider or if you get testing, it'll cost just like how things have in the past like if you caught the flu."
Carle Health and local health departments have been reaching out to Medicaid customers, providing resources and details about what their options are.
"People are grateful we're letting them know it's happening. They've heard about it and I think there's confusion when they hear a little bit of something."
They encourage individuals to renew Medicaid soon as possible. For more information about Medicaid eligibility and renewal, visit here.
