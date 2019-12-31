SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's the countdown to 2020 and this time tomorrow, recreational marijuana use will be legal in Illinois.
For anyone thinking of getting in line early, here's what to expect at the dispensary.
Spokesman for Illinois Supply and Provisions, Chris McCloud, said he thinks people will be lined up outside of the dispensary before 6 a.m. Wednesday.
"They are going to have to wait," McCloud said. "There's going to be lines. We have an organized process to keep those lines moving as quickly as possible."
Customers can expect to see two lines at the dispensary.
"One will be for recreational customers, another will be a separate entrance into the dispensary lobby for medical patients," McCloud said. "Medical patients will get priority."
According to McCloud, during the first couple of months of the year, the demand for products will be high.
"You can only have so much supply," McCloud said. "I think in the beginning, demand will outweigh the supply."
For anyone who is able to purchase pot, they will need to bring a few things with them.
"Bring a valid government ID or a driver's license. They need to be over 21 years old. They need to have cash or a debit card, those are the two ways you can purchase cannabis, and they also need to bring some patience," McCloud said. "A lot of the people that will be in line may have never tried cannabis before. They are going to have a lot of questions."
McCloud said he is urging people to remember the rules that come with smoking marijuana.
"Once the product leaves the dispensary, the responsibility is entirely on the consumer (as to) what they do," he said.