ILLINOIS (WAND) - An emergency alert similar to what you would receive in the event of a severe weather situation was sent out to phones this morning, causing many people to ask, "What was that sound?"
The answer is a call to action. Illinois is asking any retired medical professionals to come back to work. Help is needed in the midst of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor JB Pritzker asked Friday that all health care providers sign up for new emergency alert system that will allow public health officials to reach out to them when there is an urgent need for help. You can sign up for those alerts HERE.
The first of those alerts was sent out Tuesday morning.
"Your fellow Illinoisans need you. Your state needs you," Pritzker said to registered nurses, practitioners and all others in the medical field. Anyone in this field who is retired asked to consider returning to work.