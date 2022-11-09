SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — One of the season's deadliest killers is a colorless, odorless gas.
Carbon monoxide, or CO, can be produced by engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, gas ranges, and furnaces. The transition from fall to winter is when the most cases of carbon monoxide poisoning happen.
Ed Canny, the Division Chief of Fire Safety at Springfield Fire Department, said this is due to people changing their habits as temperatures get colder.
One example is people warming their cars in their garage before they leave. Another is turning on appliances that haven't been used for a few months.
"They're turning on their furnace and it's been nine months since they have had them on and birds have nested in the in the vent pipes or the vent pipes have gotten clogged by other means," said Canny.
He said snow can clog ventilation systems as well.
Carbon monoxide is often called the invisible killer. CO poisoning symptoms are commonly confused with other conditions.
"The symptoms of it come on, suddenly," said Canny. "You might think this time of year, you've got a cold or something because it can be tiredness, it can be fatigue, it can be a headache."
The best step you can take is installing a carbon monoxide alarm in your home. They are sold at most hardware stores.
"You can also get them to where they're a combination carbon monoxide and smoke detector," said Canny. "So you're killing two birds with one stone, which is very important to have working smoke detectors as well as carbon monoxide detectors."
It is important to have an alarm on each floor and outside every sleeping area to make sure you wake up when it goes off. If your alarm goes off, make sure to leave the house and call 9-1-1. Do not go back inside unless a firefighter or other first responder says it is safe to.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.