TV-Wheel of Fortune

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2007 file photo, co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on "Wheel of Fortune" in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

 Peter Kramer

(WAND) — NBC's Football Night in America will be airing on Thursday, August 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to this special sports programming, WAND News at 6 and Wheel of Fortune will not be airing on Thursday.

