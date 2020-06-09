(WAND) - All regions of the state are currently in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan to reopen amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
According to stipulations set and current metrics, Phase 4 could start as soon as late June.
Gov. JB Pritzker has said the state will have to wait 28 days from the start of Phase 3 to move forward to the next phase. That means the earliest regions could move into Phase 4 would be June 26.
NBC Chicago reports the following criteria was met for phase three to begin:
- At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period
- No overall increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness for 28 days
- Available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds, and ventilators
The same metrics will be used to determine when regions can move from Phase 3 to Phase 4. There must also be improvements in making testing available in all regions regardless of symptoms or risk factors.
Contact tracing and monitoring must be done within 24 hours of a diagnosis for greater than 90% of cases in that region.
Manufacturing, retail, salons, barbershops, offices and more were able to reopen to the public with capacity and safety limits.
Gatherings are limited to ten or less people and face coverings must be worn in public places where social distancing is not possible.
For more on the Restore Illinois plan, click HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.