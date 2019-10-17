DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Kids are invited to dress up as what they want to be when they grow up for a Children’s Museum event.
Children who attend Thursday night at the Children’s Museum of Illinois, located at 55 South Country Club Road in Decatur, will have the chance to meet police officers, artists, engineers and educators. “When I Grow Up” is the name of the event, and it runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be an ambulance, snowplow and other large vehicles at the event for kids to look at, along with interactive activities and goodies available.
Admission is $8 for anyone age 2 or older. Children’s Museum of Illinois members can get in free.
Mueller, PBPA Unit No. 39 and Sunbelt Rentals are sponsors. More information is available at this link.