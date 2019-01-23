DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - During winter weather it's important to keep humans warm, as well as pets.
Veterinarians with Fairview Hospital for Animals say they've already seen animals with frost bite this year. Dr. Richard Groesch says people forget animals wear coats, but a lot of times it isn't an appropriate coat for the weather.
"We see frost bite in the ears or any place where there is a lot of unprotected tissue. Frost bite can cause problems that are long standing that can last through days to weeks after the injury," explains Dr. Groesch.
Not only frost bite, but veterinarians see pets often get urinary tract infections when cold weather hits.
"They (pets) don't want to go outside for their normal routine. A lot of time this could lead to bladder infections," Dr. Groesch explains.
Veterinarians want pet owners to be aware of their pet's limit when letting them out to play or use to bathroom. Dr. Groesch recommends for small dogs to be outside for no longer than 10-15 minutes. For larger dogs who are more designed for colder weather, Dr. Groesch recommends they be out for no longer than 30 minutes.
"If it's uncomfortable for you, it's uncomfortable for them. Recognize you might be wearing long underwear, socks and insulated boot, but they are not," explains Dr. Groesch.
If the animal is a full-time outdoor pet, Dr. Groesch encourages owners to create or have a warm enclosure. He also wants owners to be aware of diet. Dr. Groesch says, outdoor pets need more calorie intake because they are using more energy to maintain their body heat.
"You have to have a small enough area for their body heat to actually keep them warm, because there is not furnace out there(outside)," Dr. Groesch explains.
Finally, when it comes to salt and different de-icers for roads and side walks, Dr. Groesch wants pet owners to be aware of the dangers they can leave for your pets.
"A lot of times these de-icers can cause irritation. Often times I tell people, if your pets walk through that make sure to bring them inside and wipe off their feet," explains Dr. Groesch.