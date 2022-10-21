DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fall is here! But in true Midwest fashion, blink and you might miss it.
This week is the best time to see the leaves change color. By next week, they could be gone.
“We do get people coming out here to see the changing leaves, I know that’s something people look forward to every fall,” said Rock Springs Conservation program coordinator Alysia Callison.
Callison says the colors started changing early October.
Allerton Park and Retreat Center expects a busy next few days in Monticello.
“It’s pretty busy this time of the year, especially when you get these nice warmups like we’re having this weekend,” said nature specialist Alex Lourash.
According to the Illinois fall color report by the Department of Natural Resources, mid-October is the best time to see the seasons change.
“You’ll still get some fall color here and there for the next couple of weeks. But you know, right now within the week to come, this is primetime,” said Lourash.
“I think it’s happening very quickly so if you want to get out and see the leaves, don’t wait because you might miss out,” said Callison.
Lourash says the temperatures affect the vibrancy of the colors, which means if you want to see the leaves, plan your hike sooner than later.
“When we have these nice sunny days and cool nights, it really prolongs the color. But when we get these warmups like this weekend, it might speed it up and it'll start changing color really fast. It might not be as vibrant or stay as long,” he said.
At Rock Springs, the best trail to see the leaves will be along the Big Oak Loop. It’s lined with oak trees that turn a rich red color.
At Allerton, it’s recommended to check out trails along the river and the McDonald trail.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
