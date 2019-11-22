DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Plastic, paper and cans, are all recyclable or we like to think it is.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 75 percent of America’s waste is recyclable, but we only recycle around 30 percent. But where does it all go?
“The trucks go out on the streets every day from multiple waste haulers or recyclable companies,” said Todd Shumaker, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Midwest Fiber Recycling. “They pick it up and drop it off at our facility,”
Across central Illinois, Midwest Fiber Recycling processes over one million pounds of material per week through a program called single stream recycling. During the process, all material is sorted, broke down and compacted into bails that will be exported to other manufacturers.
“If it's cardboard they’re going to re-pulp it and get the fibers out of from inside of it and use it to make into a new product,” said Shumaker.
While recycling has become a popular movement, not everything we put in the blue bins can be recycled. It’s not the recycler’s fault in an industry that heavily relies on global markets.
“Within the last year or so with the trade and tariff stuff going on with china that has affected our business pretty drastically,” said Shumaker. “So, a lot of our products stay in the states.”
The recycling industry was disrupted by China’s National Sword Policy in 20-18, which banned plastics and other material from entering the country. Before the trade imbalance, China had been the world’s main importer of global waste for nearly 30 years.
“That pretty much came to a stop earlier this year so it’s kind of had an effect on some commodity price,” said Shumaker.
While commodity prices continue to fall, recyclers in the United States are having to rethink business strategy and strengthen domestic business relationships. Now more than ever, consumers need to be smarter about what they’re tossing in their bins.
One, non-recyclable product can contaminate a whole bin, which then forces it to go to a landfill.
“I think over time people have just understood a lot better the value and these resources these products bring instead of taking and putting them in landfills,” said Shumaker.
The US recycling industry employs 1.25 million people, nearly 200 of those working right here in central Illinois.
When you responsibly recycle, the economy and environment will benefit.