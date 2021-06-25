SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to get Springfield back on track, city leaders have made the final decision on tinder where the remaining CARES act funding will be going.
"The areas we really identified of course were employment, really more of career opportunities life career opportunities so that's where the job training came in. The other one of course would be housing related. The main one where you know when you're dealing with businesses the downtown has been greatly impacted because they just didn't have the visitors down there," said Mayor Jim Langfelder.
A total of $776,510 will be split between six different city programs.
$325,000 will go to housing rehabilitation. $200,000 will be going to revitalizing the downtown specifically bars and restaurants. $100,000 will go to hiring mental health specialists for the city. $75,000 will go to the BONE training institute for job training. $50,510 will go to the Compass for Kids summer camp program.
Lastly, $76,000 will go to the park district for park programming - something park board president Leslie Sgro said will be beneficial to them and the city.
"We have the expertise and you know the city had the money and so we partnered together to make something positive happen," Sgro said.
The park district hopes to use their part of the funding to create more programs and resources for kids.
"This just expands on what we're already doing and brings it to a part of the community that certainly could use the programming, so I really think it's a good fit, it's a good partnership. It provides something the community has been asking for,” said Sgro.
While more money is needed to fix all the city’s problems, Mayor Langfelder said this is just the beginning of recovery.
"At this point in time, that's what we're able to allocate," Sgro said. "There will be other initiatives coming when we have the American Rescue Plan dollars moving in that direction."
