ILLINOIS (WAND) - Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020. Here is where you will be able to buy it.
Only state licensed dispensaries will be allowed to sell marijuana for recreational purposes.
>>More than 200 new Illinois laws take effect at start of 2020
To start out, these will be companions to the existing medical marijuana facilities.
>>Marijuana arrests plummet in Illinois' 5 largest suburbs
By May 1, 2020, the state will award licenses for up to 75 new dispensaries. By December 21, 2021, the state will award licenses for 110 more, NBC Chicago reports.
Municipalities have been taking votes on whether to allow sales of recreational cannabis. But, just because a town votes yes to allowing does not mean you will be able to buy pot there on Jan. 1.
Only the licensed dispensaries listed will be able to sell recreational pot.
Medical marijuana dispensaries in Naperville and Arlington Heights now have additional licenses to sell recreational pot, but they will not be able to do so, because both towns voted to “opt out” of recreational sales.
Locations that will have licensed dispensaries on New Year's Day include:
- Chicago (multiple locations) - MedMar, 3812 North Clark St., Dispensary33, 5001 North Clark St., Maribis of Chicago, 4570 South Archer Ave., MOCA Modern Cannabis, 2847 West Fullerton Ave., Columbia Care, 4758 North Milwaukee Ave., Mission Illinois, 8554 South Commercial Ave., The Herbal Care Center 1301 South Western Ave., Midway Dispensary, 5648 South Archer Ave., Zen Leaf Chicago, 6428 North Milwaukee Ave., NuMed Chicago 1308 West North Ave.
- Mundelein - The Clinic Mundelein, 1325 Armour Blvd.
- Joliet - 3C Compassionate Care Center - Joliet, 1627 Rock Creek Blvd.
- Effingham - The Clinic Effingham - 1101 Ford Ave. Suite C
- Canton - Salveo Health & Wellness Dispensary, 3104 North Main St.
- Champaign - Phoenix Botanical Dispensary, 1704 South Neil St. C
- Rockford (2 locations) - MedMar, 2696 McFarland Rd., Mapleglen Care Center, 4777 Stenstrom Rd.
- Elmwood Park - FloraMedex, 7953 West Grand Ave.
- Grandview - Maribis of Springfield, 2272 North Grand Ave. East
- North Aurora - Verilife - North Aurora, 161 S. Lincolnway, Suite 301
- Buffalo Grove - PDI Medical Dispensary, 1623 Barclay Blvd.
- Ottawa - Verilife - Ottawa, 4104 Columbus St.
- Romeoville - Verilife - Romeoville, 1335 Lakeside Dr., Unit 4
- Evanston - Verilife - Evanston, 1804 Maple Ave.
- Oak Park - Seven Point, 1132 Lake St.
- St. Charles - Zen Leaf St. Charles, 3714 Illinois Ave.
- Mt. Prospect - New Age Care, 2015 East Euclid Ave.
- Collinsville - HCI Alternatives - Collinsville, 1014 Eastport Plaza Dr.
- Springfield - HCI Alternatives - Springfield, 628 East Adams St.
- Milan - Nature's Treatment, 973 Tech Dr.
- Quincy - Herbal Remedies Dispensary, 4440
- Addison - EarthMed, 852 South Westgate St.