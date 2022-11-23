(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals.
DECATUR
The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm.
The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200 or email Decaturclubgm@hotmail.com by Tuesday the 22nd at 4pm to reserve your table.
Vinnie Barbee will be serving Thanksgiving meal at the Water Street Mission from 1-2:30pm.
Four Star Family Restaurant (Mt. Zion) will be serving full plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Arrowhead Lanes will be offering a free meal to guests from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Urbana High School - will be offering free Thanksgiving Grab and Go meals at 1002 S. Race St. Champaign from 4 – 6 p.m.
WingStop in Champaign (512 South Neil St.) is hosting their 6thannual Wingsgiving on Thanksgiving Day, where each guest will receive a complimentary meal – 5 boneless wings, fresh cut fries, one ranch dip and a bottle of water.
Doors open at 11am and meals will be served until 2pm.
SPRINGFIELD
Harrys Adult Daycare will be open for Thanksgiving from 10am-1am, and will be providing a Turkey dinner complimentary with a drink purchase. Dinner will be ready at 5.
