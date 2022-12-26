(WAND) — Municipalities and organizations across central Illinois offer real Christmas tree recycling and removal. Look at the list below to find a recycling site near you.
If your area is not included, tree removal information can generally be found on your town or city's website or from your waste removal organization.
Feel free to email WAND News at news@wandtv.com to add to the list.
CHAMPAIGN
City of Champaign:
The City of Champaign's Holiday Tree Collection Program collection date has been set as Monday, January 9, 2023. This free collection program is available to all residential properties within the City's corporate limits.
City residents must place their tree within four feet of the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, for collection.
Collected trees are chipped and made into garden mulch.
Trees with stands, decorations, tinsel, lights, artificial snow/frost, plastic bags, garland or any other materials that make the trees non-recyclable will not be collected.
Residents may take trees to the Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Avenue in Urbana for free disposal during the months of January and February.
City of Urbana:
Christmas Trees will be collected *one week only* - Week of January 9 - 13, 2023, on your U-Cycle collection day
Please follow these guidelines:
Trees must be at the street curb by 6:00 a.m. on your U-Cycle collection day
Trees with tinsel, flocking, lights or ornaments are not accepted
Trees with stands are not accepted
Trees in bags are not accepted
Trees must be visible (not under snow) at the City right-of-way or street curb
Questions may be directed to U-Cycle at (217) 384-2302
MACON
City of Decatur:
Pick-up takes place during regular recycling pick-up days.
Drop-off at the compost site at 3520 N. Bearsdale Road, Decatur, IL (M-F 8:00 am – 4:00 pm); phone 217-424-1626
Macon Green also accepts old string lights.
SANGAMON
Public Works will pick-up natural fir and evergreen Christmas trees and wreaths within the corporate city limits of Springfield that are set out at the curb no later than 7:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023. Trees are to be placed at the curb for pick-up and cannot impede traffic flow. City crews will make one pass through the neighborhoods beginning January 9 and continue throughout the month until all trees and wreaths are collected.\
Trees cannot have any ornaments, tinsel, decorations, nails or screws, or wooden tree stands nailed to the bottom of the trees. Likewise, garland and wreaths with wire will not be accepted. Flocking (synthetic dust or powder that makes the tree look as if it has snow on the branches) on Christmas trees cannot be recycled so the flocking must be removed as much as possible.
MCLEAN
City of Bloomington:
The City of Bloomington will be picking up trees during its regular brush collection.
The Citizen Convenience Center enables people who participate in the Solid Waste Program to bring their items to a central location for processing, rather than waiting for collection. This service is provided at no additional charge to program participants.
The Citizen Convenience Center is located at 402 S. East St. (on the corner of East and Jackson, south of the Bloomington Public Library).
For information on how to dispose of specific items, visit the Recycle Coach page, download the Recycle Coach app available on the App Store and Google Play, or contact Public Works at: 309-434-2225.
City of Normal:
Christmas trees will be collected by the brush or bulk crews as time allows. Please place Christmas trees at the curb without ornamentation, bases or plastic bags by 6 a.m. on your garbage day.
If you do not have tree collection service at your home or in your municipality, Twin City Wood Recycling will accept your tree for chipping into mulch. 1606 W Oakland Ave. Bloomington, IL (309) 827-9663
LAKE SHELBYVILLE
Don’t let your Christmas tree go to waste this year after the holidays. Extend your tree’s life by donating it for Fish Habitat Improvement Day at Lake Shelbyville. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will place discarded trees into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries for years to come. Donated Christmas trees are bundled together in small groups and submerged in the lake at select locations. These structures provide fish with breeding areas and escape cover, proving invaluable to not only the fisheries but to anglers as well. New trees are added to sites each year to maintain suitable cover.
In Sullivan, trees can be taken to the Sullivan 66 Gas Station, located south of Sullivan on route 32. Trees can be dropped off inside the fenced area on the north side of the building. In Shelbyville, the designated collection site is at Johnstowne Mall on the west side of Shelbyville. Please place trees inside the fenced area on the grass at the northwest corner of the parking area.
For more information on this fish habitat project, contact Cory Donnel at (217) 774-3951, ext 7001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.