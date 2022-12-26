Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.