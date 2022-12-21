Winter clothing, warming

(WAND)- Warming Centers are opening up around Central Illinois ahead of the winter storm.

WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters, the list is not exhaustive.

If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com

(DECATUR/ MACON COUNTY)

The Decatur Civic Center 

Sunday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. 

Friday & Saturday 7:30 a.m.- 10:30 p.m. 

Sunday during Ice Skating sessions 

Call: 217-422-7300 
 

The Oasis Day Center 

Monday- Sunday 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. 

Call: 217-422-3940 
 

Blue Mound Village Hall 

Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. 

Call: 217-362-6500 

 

Decatur-Macon County Senior Center 

Monday- Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Call: 217-429-1239 
 

Macon County Department of Human Services 

Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Call: 217-362-6500 
 

Forsyth Public Library 

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. 

Wednesday & Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. 

Saturday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. 

Closed on Sundays 

Call: 217-877-9445 

 
(SPRINGFIELD/ SANGAMON COUNTY)

Municipal Center East 

800 E. Monroe 

Springfield, IL 62701 

Monday Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

 

Municipal Center West 

300 S. Seventh Street 

Springfield, IL 62701 

Monday Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

 

Lincoln Library 

326 S. Seventh 

Springfield, IL 62701 

Monday -Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Sunday (October-April) 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. 

 

Office of Community Relations 

1450 Groth Street 

Springfield, IL 62703 

Monday -Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

 

Salvation Army Overflow Shelter 

221 N. 11th Street 

Springfield, IL 62703 

Monday-Sunday: Overnight Shelter 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.(217) 303-4473 

Day Services 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Day Services on days below 32 degrees 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.(217) 622-9742

 

Salvation Army Main Campus 

1600 Clearlake Ave 

Springfield, IL 62703 

Monday -Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Call: (217) 525-2196

 

Washington Street Mission 

408 N. 4th Street 

Springfield, IL 62702 

Monday -Friday 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. 

Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve 

Call: (217) 544-9011 

 

St. John’s Breadline 

430 N. 5th Street 

Springfield, IL 62702 

Monday -Friday 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. Breakfast 

Monday -Friday 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Lunch 

Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Lunch 

Call: (217) 528-6098 

 

White Oaks Mall 

2501 W. Wabash Ave 

Springfield, IL 62704 

Monday -Thursday 11 a.m. - 7p.m. 

Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

Sunday 12-Noon - 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.