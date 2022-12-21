(WAND)- Warming Centers are opening up around Central Illinois ahead of the winter storm.
WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters, the list is not exhaustive.
If you would like to submit an update for a shelter, please email news@wandtv.com
(DECATUR/ MACON COUNTY)
Sunday-Thursday 7:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Friday & Saturday 7:30 a.m.- 10:30 p.m.
Sunday during Ice Skating sessions
Monday- Sunday 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Monday- Friday 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Decatur-Macon County Senior Center
Monday- Friday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Macon County Department of Human Services
Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Wednesday & Friday 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
(SPRINGFIELD/ SANGAMON COUNTY)
Monday –Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday –Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Monday -Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday (October-April) 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Office of Community Relations
Monday -Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Overflow Shelter
Monday-Sunday: Overnight Shelter 7 p.m. - 7 a.m.(217) 303-4473
Day Services 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Day Services on days below 32 degrees 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.(217) 622-9742
Salvation Army Main Campus
Monday -Friday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Washington Street Mission
Monday -Friday 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve
Monday -Friday 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. Breakfast
Monday -Friday 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Lunch
Saturday, Sunday, and Holidays 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Lunch
Monday -Thursday 11 a.m. - 7p.m.
Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.