Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - While returning from another alarm, Decatur Firefighters spotted a house fire.
According to DFD, just before 2 a.m. on Saturday crews were returning from a call when they spotted a house fire in the 900 block of W. Cerro Gordo Street.
DFD unit Truck 1 and Battalion 1 observed heavy smoke in the area and found a vacant house on fire.
Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the structure.The fire was quickly brought under control.
The Decatur Police Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal were contacted to assist with the investigation. The cause of the fire is considered suspicious and remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.