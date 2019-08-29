(WAND) - Whirlpool is recalling glass cooktops with touch controls due to burn and fire hazards.
The radiant and downdraft radiant models were sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, and JennAir brands.
They were made between December 2016 and July 2019.
The model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop.
More than 26,000 units are being recalled, because Whirlpool Corporation has received 133 reports of the cooktop surface elements turning on by themselves.
This resulted in 14 reports, including 13 in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, of heat damage to nearby items and four reports of items catching on fire, including one report of property damage. Two minor burn injuries have been reported.
The cooktops were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, Best Buy and other home improvement, home appliance and other stores and online from March 2017 through August 2019 for between $1,150 and $2,500.
If you own one of these, call Whirlpool to arrange for a free installation of a replacement cooktop. When not in use, turn the unit off at the circuit breaker. Do not leave flammable materials or empty cookware on or near the cooktop.
Call Whirlpool toll-free at 888-900-7897 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Recalled models include:
Model Numbers
Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
KCES950HSS
KCES950HBL
KCES956HSS
KCES956HBL
WCE97US0HS
WCE97US0HB
WCE97US6HS
WCE97US6HB
JEC4430HS
JEC4430HB
JEC4536HS
JEC4536HB
JEC4424HB
Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
JED4430GB
JED4536GB
JED4430GS
JED4536GS
