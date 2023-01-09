DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour is coming to the Devon on June 1.
“The Devon has earned a reputation as a great venue with amazing fans and it has led to some new opportunities for our continuing growth,” says Mike Wilcott, Devon General Manager. “We are excited to begin a new relationship with Live Nation and to present Whiskey Myers with a genre of music that hasn’t been represented too much so far at The Devon.”
This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com.
Ticket pricing:
Pit - $99.50
Reserved Aisle - $119.50
Reserved - $99.50
Terrace - $79.50
Lawn - $44.50
(Plus applicable fees)
Whiskey Myers have played more than 3,000 live shows since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.
USA Today describes the band as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.”
The band has been featured and appeared in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
