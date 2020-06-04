ILLINOIS (WAND) - With driver services offices back open in Illinois during the pandemic, customers are asked to expect heavy traffic when they visit.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said Thursday these facilities are only open to serve new drivers, people with expired driver's licenses or ID cards and those who have vehicle transactions to complete. Customers who must visit facilities are asked to be patient as crowds are expected.
White's office has extended expiration dates for driver's licenses/ID cards and vehicle registration stickers until Oct. 1, 2020. This extension covers those with June and July expiration dates. Expired documents will be valid until October, meaning customers will not need to rush to a facility.
People who can complete their business online are encouraged to do so. Online services such as renewing vehicle registration stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card, receiving a driving record abstract and renewing a license through the Safe Driver Renewal program are available at this link.
Those who do visit a driver services building are required to wear face masks. Officials have installed plexiglass dividers at all work stations and tape on the floor marks proper places to stand for social distancing.
For driving tests, customers must wear face masks and employees will have on face masks and face shields due to proximity to the person taking the test. Disposable plastic will be used to cover vehicle seats during tests and will be thrown away immediately after each test finishes.
See the PDF attached to this document for more information from the secretary of state's office.
