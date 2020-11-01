WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. President Donald Trump, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attend a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, with New York’s case count doubling every three days according to governor Andrew Cuomo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)