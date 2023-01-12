WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
The disclosure comes days after word that sensitive documents were also found at the office of Biden's former Washington institute. Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, says that after the initial documents were found by Biden’s personal lawyers, they examined other locations where records might have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.
Sauber said the Department of Justice was “immediately notified” after the documents were found in Wilmington and that department lawyers have taken custody of the records.
