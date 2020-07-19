(WAND) - The White House is attempting to block billions of dollars for COVD-19 testing and contact tracing in the upcoming relief bill, two Republican sources told NBC News. This comes despite the fact that infections are surging across the country and Americans face long wait times to receive test results.
Senate GOP lawmakers are pushing back and trying to keep money allocated for testing and tracing, the sources told NBC News. Some White House officials reportedly believe more money should not go to testing because previous relief funds still have not been spent.
The White House declined CNBC's request for comment. The Washington Post first reported the news.
The Trump administration is also looking to block billions of dollars that would go toward bolstering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pentagon ad the state department to fight the pandemic, The Post reported Saturday.
On Saturday, the United States reported more than 70,000 new cases for the second straight day, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Average daily new cases have jumped 18.34% compared to a week ago.
