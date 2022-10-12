WASHINGTON (WAND) — The U.S. Department of Education announced an update regarding student debt relief via a bulletin on Wednesday afternoon.
The application for debt relief was previewed on the official White House Twitter account.
The application will be short and available at a simple .gov URL. Borrowers will not need to log in or provide any documents. The application will be available on mobile and desktop devices.
If any additional information is needed, Federal Student Aid will reach out directly via contact information that was previously provided. It's recommended that borrowers make sure that their contact information is up to date at studentaid.gov.
Beware of private companies offering loan discharge, cancellation, or debt relief for a fee. All student debt relief information will come straight from the U.S. Department of Education and their loan servicers.
