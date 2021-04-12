WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAND) - The White House is releasing a state-by-state fact sheets that highlights the need in every state across the country for the investments proposed by President Biden in the American Jobs Plan.
The fact sheets highlight the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, the billions of dollars required for water infrastructure, among other infrastructure needs.
Illinois’s infrastructure received a C- grade on its Infrastructure Report Card.
ROADS AND BRIDGES: In Illinois there are 2,374 bridges and over 6,218 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.3% in Illinois and on average, each driver pays $609 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair. The American Jobs Plan will devote more than $600 billion to transform our nations' transportation infrastructure and make it more resilient, including $115 billion repairing roads and bridges.
PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Illinoisans who take public transportation spend an extra 68.3% of their time commuting and non-White households are 1.9 times more likely to commute via public transportation. 21% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life. The American Jobs Plan will modernize public transit with an $85 billion investment.
RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE: From 2010 to 2020, Illinois has experienced 48 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $50 billion in damages. The President is calling for $50 billion to improve the resiliency of our infrastructure and support communities’ recovery from disaster.
DRINKING WATER: Over the next 20 years, Illinois’s drinking water infrastructure will require $20.9 billion in additional funding. The American Jobs Plan includes a $111 billion investment to ensure clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.
HOUSING: In part due to a lack of available and affordable housing, 765,000 renters in Illinois are rent burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent. The President proposes investing over $200 billion to increase housing supply and address the affordable housing crisis.
BROADBAND: 7% of Illinoisans live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 62% of Illinoisans live in areas where there is only one such provider. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach. 14% of Illinois households do not have an internet subscription. The American Jobs Plan would invest $100 billion to bring universal, reliable, high-speed, and affordable coverage to every family in America.
CAREGIVING: Across the country, hundreds of thousands of older adults and people with disabilities are in need of home and community-based services. The President’s plan will invest $400 billion to help more people access care and improve the quality of caregiving jobs.
CHILD CARE: In Illinois, there is an estimated $862 gap in what schools need to do maintenance and make improvements 58% of residents live in a childcare desert. The American Jobs Plan will modernize our nation’s schools and early learning facilities and build new ones in neighborhoods across Illinois and the country.
MANUFACTURING: Manufacturers account for more than 12.5% of total output in Illinois, employing 592,000 workers, or 9.6% of the state’s workforce. The American Job’s Plan will invest $300 billion to retool and revitalize American manufacturers.
HOME ENERGY: In Illinois, an average low-income family spends 6-8% of their income on home energy costs forcing tough choices between paying energy bills and buying food, medicine or other essentials. The American Jobs Plan will upgrade low-income homes to make them more energy efficient through a historic investment in the Weatherization Assistance Program, a new Clean Energy and Sustainability Accelerator to finance building improvements, and expanded tax credits to support home energy upgrades.
CLEAN ENERGY JOBS: As of 2019, there were 125,364 Illinoisans working in clean energy, and the American Jobs Plan invests in creating more good paying union jobs advancing clean energy production by extending and expanding tax credits for clean energy generation, carbon capture and sequestration and clean energy manufacturing.
VETERANS HEALTH: Illinois is home to over 628,254 veterans, 7.9% of whom are women and 52% of whom are over the age of 65. The President is calling for $18 billion to improve the infrastructure of VA health care facilities to ensure the delivery of world-class, state of the art care to veterans enrolled in the VA health care system. This includes improvements to ensure appropriate care for women and older veterans.
