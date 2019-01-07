(WAND) – Federal leaders say they’ll now pay out tax refunds during the partial government shutdown, a move that changes past policy.
NBC News reports President Donald Trump told the White House Office of Management and Budget to make the shutdown easier for American citizens. OMB Acting Director Russell Vought told the media that the president and his administration have “been trying to make this as painless as possible.”
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) usually needs congressional approval to give out refunds during a government shutdown. Income tax returns can be filed starting near the end of January, and the IRS only has 12.5 percent of its workers active during the shutdown period.
About 800,000 federal workers are currently furloughed or not getting paid during the shutdown, the network says. The Democrat-controlled U.S. House has passed a funding plan, but negotiations are ongoing as President Trump pushes for billions of dollars to fund southern border wall.