SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teen suspect in a shooting at White Oaks Mall in Springfield will be tried as an adult.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright confirmed the suspect, 16-year-old Laron Williams, will face adult charges. He's accused of being involved in a July 3 altercation in which he allegedly showed a firearm and shot one of the other people there.
One person went to HSHS St. John's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Williams is accused of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a gang member, possession of a weapon with no FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and mob action in Sangamon County. His bail is set at $300,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.