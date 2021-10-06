SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – White Oaks Mall is gearing up for this year's Mall-O-Ween Event.
The celebration will take place on Sunday, October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at the White Oaks Mall.
Trick-or-treaters will be able to come dressed in costume and collect candy throughout White Oaks starting Sunday at 3 p.m.
White Oaks will also be hosting the Sunburst Spooktacular Pageant and Costume Contest, the day before, on Saturday, October 30 at 11 a.m.
For more information on the cost and how to enter, visit Sunburst Beauty Pageant.
