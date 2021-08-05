SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- White Oaks Mall is partnering with the State of Illinois to host a free vaccine clinic.
The clinic will be held on Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the food court of White Oaks Mall.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine to anyone 12 years of age or older.
To make an appointment visit the IDPH MyChart website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.