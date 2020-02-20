CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Eastern Illinois University is looking for the person or persons who left offensive materials around campus about white supremacy.
The materials were found on Wednesday. They have been removed from campus and the University Police Department is investigating.
EIU President David M. Glassman released a statement to students and staff members.
"As President of EIU, I intensely condemn these materials of hatred and propaganda. These materials have no place on our campus, and wholly contradict the university's commitments to its core values of diversity, inclusiveness and equality," Glassman wrote.
The university asks that anyone who sees similar materials on campus to report them to UPD at 217-581-3213. UPD is hopeful they can identify those responsible.