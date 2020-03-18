(WAND) – The World Health Organization is squashing some viral concerns that ibuprofen might worsen the coronavirus. The health experts say there is currently no credible evidence to substantiate that claim.
WHO said there is currently no scientific evidence that taking ibuprofen could make the symptoms of coronavirus worse.
The concern went viral after the French Minister of Health tweeted to avoid anti-inflammatories, like ibuprofen because they might worsen an infection.
WHO told NBC News it’s “gathering evidence” but “after a rapid review of the literature is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic.”
If you are concerned, experts say you can take acetaminophen, also known as Tylenol. It works as well as ibuprofen in controlling a fever, one of the main symptoms of the virus.