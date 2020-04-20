(WAND) - As countries begin to ease the coronavirus restrictions, the head of the World Health Organization warned the worst is yet to come.
The blunt warning comes as wealthy counties try to move out of tough lock downs because of declines in virus infections.
The Director-General of the World Health Organization said there's too much we still don't know about COVID-19. He says countries must continue to test, isolate and care for every case and trace every contact.
"Let's stop additional surprises. Let's stop tragedy. Hundreds of thousands now dying is serious. Even one life is precious. Let's say enough is enough," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus the WHO Director General.
The director didn't specify why he believes the outbreak could get worse.