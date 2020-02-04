MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Seven people who answered "no" to the question of whether they were a citizen at the Secretary of State Department of Driver Services ended up being sent voter registration cards in Macon County.
The people's information was forwarded to the Macon County Clerk for registration. They were registered and mailed voter ID cards.
On Dec. 30, 2019, the State Board of Elections notified the County Clerk's Office of the error.
The Clerk's Office mailed each person a letter requiring them to appear and show cause why their registration should not be cancelled.
One of the seven was already cancelled, because they moved.
Another one of the seven voted in the Nov. 6, 2018 election. The County Clerk's Office contacted the person and learned they are a U.S. citizen. They filled out a new registration with the correct information.
Another one of the seven contacted the County Clerk's Office and confirmed the information they provided, that they are not a citizen. They have never voted.
Four more people have not contacted the County Clerk's Office. Their registration has been cancelled.