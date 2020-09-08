(WAND) - Documents from the Centers for Disease Control talked about a plan that could mean vaccine distribution by the end of October and shared details about who would be first to get doses.
The documents, which are attached to this story, were recently sent to American public health officials. The New York Times first shared the documents, and the CDC confirmed with CNN city and state public health officials received them.
They detailed scenarios for if certain vaccines - listed as "Vaccine A" and "Vaccine B" - are approved, but did not name who is behind each of them, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSDK.
The four key groups targeted to get the first vaccine doses include:
- Health care professionals
- Essential workers
- National Security populations
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
Health officials were asked by the CDC to estimate how much vaccines they would need from each group. According to the documents, "essential workers" can include health care workers, homeland and national security members, public safety members, agriculture workers and people who work in education and the food industry.
There would be a limited number of vaccine doses available at first if one is released by Nov. 1. The CDC had different scenarios for the possible vaccines, and said there would be twice as many doses of "A" available compared to "B".
The timeline includes the following times and amounts:
- By end of October: About 2 million Vaccine A doses, about 1 million Vaccine B doses
- By end of November: About 10-20 million Vaccine A doses, about 10 million Vaccine B doses
- By end of December: 20-30 million Vaccine A doses, about 15 million Vaccine B doses
The CDC said it expects the vaccine supply to "substantially" grow in 2021. Distribution would be determined by the prevalence of the virus and where it spreads, with this including the number of doses going to certain cities and states. The cost would be free to the public, the department added.
The U.S. government had told states to be ready for a COVID-19 vaccine's distribution by Nov. 1, which caused some public health experts to question if vaccine approval might be driven by politics before an election instead of science.
Nine drugmaker executives responded to these concerns by signing a pledge to follow top ethical and scientific standards during the testing and manufacturing process. CEOs of Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi signed the document Tuesday.
