WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WAND) - According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 70% of fire departments in the country are run by volunteers. Only 4.9% of all U.S. fire departments are entirely made up of career firefighters.
If you call 911, it could be your neighbor that's springing to action and helping put out the flames.
In Illinois, 65.3% of all fire departments are volunteer only. The Mid Piatt Fire Protection District is one of them.
They can take on 30 volunteers, but right now they only have 15. Of the 15 members, only 7 can respond to emergency calls. Not having enough volunteers could impact the community's safety.
"Even the simplest of calls could be devastating,” said Lt. Edward Lee.
Most departments utilize mutual aid. If the dispatch center pages a fire department twice with no answer, they’ll proceed to reach out to the next closest town.
“So, you're looking at 15 to 20 minutes for a fire department to respond to a call. The sad thing is, if that’s a house fire, there could be nothing left when they get there. That could be somebody’s loss," said Lee.
Mid Piatt brings new volunteers on board year-round. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, but no experience is required. The district will pay for annual training.
The department neighbors I-72, meaning their volunteers are first responders for accidents on a portion of the interstate. Being fully staffed would decrease call response time for both residents and travelers.
If you’re interested in applying, visit the Mid Piatt Fire Protection District Facebook page.
