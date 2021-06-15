(WAND) - Posting senior portraits online might seem fun, and the memories are great - but you could be making yourself a target for scammers!
The Better Business Bureau is warning people against sharing those portraits, including their high school name and graduation year, on social media. Scammers who surf social media sites can see the posts and learn the name of your high school and the year you graduated, which can be common answers to online security questions.
The BBB says scammers can learn details about a person, including family members, their real name, a birth date and even where they live online. People should be cautious of what they share, the organization said, because it could be going somewhere else, even if people think it's just going to friends.
There have been other recent viral personal list posts, such as cars you've owned, favorite athletes and top 10 TV shows.
The BBB offered the following safety tips:
Resist the temptation to play along. While it’s fun to see other’s posts, if you are uncomfortable participating, it is best to not do it.
Review your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom you are sharing.
Change security questions/settings. If you are nervous about something you shared possibly opening you up to fraud, review and change your security settings for banking and other websites.
