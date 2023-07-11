DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - It's a spark to the summer shopping frenzy. Amazon Prime Day kicked off Tuesday and will go until Wednesday night. Thousands are expected to take advantage of the deals.
"It's always a great time to take advantage of sales. Certainly, when you feel the bite of inflation. You're looking for opportunities to save a buck or two," said Richard Funderburg, University of Illinois Assistant Professor.
Looking at the stubborn rate of inflation, many are searching for steals. Funderburg tells WAND, the lack of recent wage growth is not able to keep up with current inflation.
"The wage growth right now is about 3.8%. With inflation still at about 4.6%, that means people are going to have less discretionary income to spend on things. So, it makes sense that retailers are making some good sales offers right now," said Funderburg.
Other stores like Target, Walmart, Macy's and more will also hold sales to compete with Prime Day competition. Local stores are also joining the season of saving.
"People like to save money, so this time of year for us, we're usually on sale. In both our men's, women's and kid's stores," said George Streckfuss, Co-owner of the Brass Horn.
With deals up to 50% off, the Brass Horn in Decatur sees a boost in buyers during this time of year. Streckfuss says it's a good time to rack up for the holidays or wear seasonal sale items now.
"We just started this last Friday and things have been hopping since. So, it's been very good," said Streckfuss.
Professor Funderburg says we're hoping to see the inflation rate slowly decline over the few months.
